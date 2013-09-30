Savages Premiere Music Video for "Husbands"

British post-punk band Savages have premiered a new music video for “Husbands," and you can check it out below.

The song is from the band's critically acclaimed — and Mercury prize-nominated — debut album, Silence Yourself, which was released in May via Matador Records.

The video was directed by John Minton.

Savages are in the middle of a North American tour in support of the new album. This leg of the tour will culminate with a headlining show at Terminal 5 during CMJ 2013 in New York City, only a year after their U.S. debut at Mercury Lounge during CMJ 2012.

If you're not familiar with Savages, "Husbands" — which has a strong Sonic Youth vibe (another Matador band) — makes for a fine, hard-rocking introduction. For more about the women of Savages, visit their Facebook page.

Savages North American Tour Dates

9/30/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

10/1/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/4/13 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/5/13 Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie #

10/7/13 Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium #

10/9/13 Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

10/11/13 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11/13 Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/15/13 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/16/13 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

# with Queens of the Stone Age