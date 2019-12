Houston's Scale The Summit are now streaming a new track, "Redwoods," over at Metal Sucks. Head there to check it out.

"Redwoods" is a bonus track off the a new 180-gram vinyl reissue of the band's 2011 album, The Collective, which will be limited to just 250 copies. You can order the vinyl edition of The Collectivehere.

Scale the Summit are on the road right now, and you can get all of their 2012 tour dates here.