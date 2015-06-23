Scorpions Celebrate 50th Anniversary with New Album, 'Return to Forever'

In celebration of their 50th anniversary as a band, Scorpions have announced their 19th studio album, Return to Forever.

The album is set for a September 11 release via Sony/Legacy. You can check out the track list below.

The first single, “We Built This House,” is set for a July 3 digital release and will be available to fans as an instant-grat track when pre-ordering the album, which you can do right here, right now.

Scorpions are heading out on a North American tour this fall, the dates of which you can see below.

Tracklisting:

1. Going Out With A Bang

2. We Built This House

3. Rock My Car

4. House Of Cards

5. All For One

6. Rock ’N’ Roll Band

7. Catch Your Luck And Play

8. Rollin’ Home

9. Hard Rockin’ The Place

10. Eye Of The Storm

11. The Scratch

12. Gypsy Life

13. The World We Used to Know

14. Dancing With The Moonlight

15. When The Truth Is A Lie

16. Who We Are

17. Crazy Ride (exclusive)

18. One And One Is Three (exclusive)

19. Delirious (exclusive)

Scorpions on Tour

September 10 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

September 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

September 13 Gilford, NH Meadowbrook

September 16 Moncton, NB Canada Moncton Coliseum

September 18 Toronto, ON Canada Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

September 19 Montreal, QC Canada Bell Centre

September 22 Columbus, OH LC Pavilion

September 23 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 25 Windsor, ON Canada Caesar's Windsor TBA

September 26 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

September 29 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

October 1 San Jose, CA SAP Center

October 3 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

October 6 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

October 7 Las Vegas, NV Hard Rock Hotel

October 9 Seattle, WA ShoWare Center