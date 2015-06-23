Scorpions Celebrate 50th Anniversary with New Album, 'Return to Forever'

In celebration of their 50th anniversary as a band, Scorpions have announced their 19th studio album, Return to Forever.
The album is set for a September 11 release via Sony/Legacy. You can check out the track list below.
The first single, “We Built This House,” is set for a July 3 digital release and will be available to fans as an instant-grat track when pre-ordering the album, which you can do right here, right now.
Scorpions are heading out on a North American tour this fall, the dates of which you can see below.
Tracklisting:
- 1. Going Out With A Bang
- 2. We Built This House
- 3. Rock My Car
- 4. House Of Cards
- 5. All For One
- 6. Rock ’N’ Roll Band
- 7. Catch Your Luck And Play
- 8. Rollin’ Home
- 9. Hard Rockin’ The Place
- 10. Eye Of The Storm
- 11. The Scratch
- 12. Gypsy Life
- 13. The World We Used to Know
- 14. Dancing With The Moonlight
- 15. When The Truth Is A Lie
- 16. Who We Are
- 17. Crazy Ride (exclusive)
- 18. One And One Is Three (exclusive)
- 19. Delirious (exclusive)
Scorpions on Tour
September 10 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
September 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
September 13 Gilford, NH Meadowbrook
September 16 Moncton, NB Canada Moncton Coliseum
September 18 Toronto, ON Canada Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
September 19 Montreal, QC Canada Bell Centre
September 22 Columbus, OH LC Pavilion
September 23 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
September 25 Windsor, ON Canada Caesar's Windsor TBA
September 26 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
September 29 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
October 1 San Jose, CA SAP Center
October 3 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
October 6 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
October 7 Las Vegas, NV Hard Rock Hotel
October 9 Seattle, WA ShoWare Center