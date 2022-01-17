Hear the anthemic title track of Scorpions' new album, Rock Believer

Iconic German rock band Scorpions have returned with the second single and title track of their forthcoming album, Rock Believer (due February 25).

These days, the band have one of those lineup lists that reads like a football team sheet, but the core songwriting team of rhythm guitarist Rudolf Schenker and vocalist Klaus Meine remains in place.

Indeed, Rock Believer treads that same line between tremulous vulnerability, commercial savvy and gut-punching conviction that so distinguished the group on the likes of Winds Of Change and Rock You Like A Hurricane.

Lyrically, it’s a paean to rock‘s ability to unite fans worldwide and a pledge of faith: “Scream for me, screamer / I’m a rock believer like you. Just like you.” It’s a hook that sticks in your head, but also one that feels particularly poignant, coming as it does from a band of veteran hard-rockers.

“The new material sees us return to our roots,” says Meine. “We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions DNA – great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun.”

Rock Believer follows the album’s debut single, Peacemaker, which was released back in November and was a self-described “hard and heavy” slab of melodic glam metal, making the most of ex-Motörhead drummer Dee’s talents.

The band will also celebrate a landmark 50th anniversary of their debut record, Lonesome Crow this year. As part of that they will take up a short nine-date residency at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino from March 26, before returning to Europe to tour the continent from May.

(Image credit: Scorpions)