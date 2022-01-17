Hear the anthemic title track of Scorpions' new album, Rock Believer

Iconic German rock band Scorpions have returned with the second single and title track of their forthcoming album, Rock Believer (due February 25).
These days, the band have one of those lineup lists that reads like a football team sheet, but the core songwriting team of rhythm guitarist Rudolf Schenker and vocalist Klaus Meine remains in place.
Indeed, Rock Believer treads that same line between tremulous vulnerability, commercial savvy and gut-punching conviction that so distinguished the group on the likes of Winds Of Change and Rock You Like A Hurricane.
Lyrically, it’s a paean to rock‘s ability to unite fans worldwide and a pledge of faith: “Scream for me, screamer / I’m a rock believer like you. Just like you.” It’s a hook that sticks in your head, but also one that feels particularly poignant, coming as it does from a band of veteran hard-rockers.
“The new material sees us return to our roots,” says Meine. “We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions DNA – great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun.”
Rock Believer follows the album’s debut single, Peacemaker, which was released back in November and was a self-described “hard and heavy” slab of melodic glam metal, making the most of ex-Motörhead drummer Dee’s talents.
The band will also celebrate a landmark 50th anniversary of their debut record, Lonesome Crow this year. As part of that they will take up a short nine-date residency at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino from March 26, before returning to Europe to tour the continent from May.
Scorpions Rock Believer 2022 tour dates
- Mar 26: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV
- Mar 30: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV
- Apr 01: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV
- Apr 03: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV
- Apr 07: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV
- Apr 09: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV
- Apr 12: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV
- Apr 14: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV
- Apr 16: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV
- May 10: Lisbon Altice Arena, POR
- May 13: Toulouse Zenith Toulouse Metropole, FRA
- May 15: Lille Zenith De Lille, FRA
- May 17: Paris Accorhotels Arena, FRA
- May 21: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI
- May 23: Verona Arena Di Verona, ITA
- May 26: Prague O2 Arena, CZE
- May 28: Kraków Tauron Arena, POL
- May 30: Budpest Laszlo Papp Sports Arena, HUN
- Jun 03: Helsinki Rockfest, FIN
- Jun 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, GER
- Jun 10: Munich Olympiahalle, GER
- Jun 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER
- Jun 16: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, GER
- Jun 17: Hannover Zag Arena, GER
- Jun 19: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, GER
- Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, FRA
- Jun 25: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, SPA
- Jun 28: Nice Palais Nikaia, FRA
- Jun 30: Amneville Le Galaxie, FRA
- Jul 02 Clermont-Ferrand Zenith D'Auvergne, FRA