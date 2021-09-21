Scott Gorham leaves Black Star Riders to focus on Thin Lizzy

Scott Gorham has quit Black Star Riders in order to focus on his recording and touring commitments with Thin Lizzy, it has been announced.

The departure was confirmed in a statement published to the band's social media, which revealed that the prospects of a heavy touring and hectic recording schedule were among the factors that encouraged the electric guitar player’s decision.

“We are very sad to see Scott go,” said frontman Ricky Warwick, “but we discussed a very heavy world touring commitment on the new record and Scott decided he wanted to concentrate just on Thin Lizzy – and being the legend he is, none of us can blame him.

“We all wish him the best and he will be looking to put Thin Lizzy back out on the road from 2022 onwards with a busy schedule, so he won’t be missing me too much!”

It was also revealed that the band will not look to replace Gorham and instead will continue functioning as a four-piece, with Warwick set to pick up the six-string slack.

Gorham was Black Star Riders’ founding guitarist, having formed the band in 2013 with a number of other Thin Lizzy members who wanted to put out new material under a new moniker. The original lineup comprised Gorham, Warwick, Damon Johnson, Marco Mendoza and Jimmy DeGrasso.

The statement also revealed that the band’s current lineup – Warwick, Robbie Crane, Christian Martucci and newly recruited drummer Zak St John – have signed a new deal with Earache Records, after fulfilling their commitments with previous label Nuclear Blast.

“We are extremely pleased to announce our new deal with Earache records,” the statement continued.

“We had an amazing eight years with Nuclear Blast and I want to thank everyone there for their commitment and dedication during this time but it was time to part ways and Earache have well and truly stepped up to the plate! We can’t wait to start the new relationship with the great team there.”

Black Star Riders are set to enter the studio with Jay Ruston – whose credits include Stone Sour, Steel Panther and Anthrax – to begin work on the follow-up to their 2019 record, Another State Of Grace.