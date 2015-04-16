Art of Anarchy — with Scott Weiland and Bumblefoot — Premiere "‘Til the Dust Is Gone" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "‘Til the Dust Is Gone," the new music video by Art of Anarchy.

The band—let's call it a "mega group," actually—features vocalist Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots, Velvet Revolver), guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Guns N’ Roses), bassist John Moyer (Disturbed) and twin brothers Jon (guitar) and Vince Votta (drums).

The project finds Weiland returning to his hard-rock roots with a harder-edged sound than many of his previous efforts.

Art of Anarchy recently signed a worldwide deal with Another Century, a Century Media imprint, and their debut self-titled album will be in stores and online June 2.

“When I was a teenager in the early Nineties, Guns N' Roses perfected what was the standard for any hard rock video," Jon Votta says. "When I saw the video for 'Don't Cry' and the band jamming on the roof top, that was—to me—literally and figuratively, the epitome of making it and being on top of the world."

So Art of Anarchy headed straight for an LA rooftop to shoot the clip—which also features actor Booboo Stewart, who has appeared in the Twilight film saga and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

