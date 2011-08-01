Scott Weiland Open to Rejoining Velvet Revolver

Scott Weiland has been in the press a good deal lately dropping hints that he would be willing to rejoin Velvet Revolver, at the very least for a few shows.

Weiland told Classic Rock magazine, ""We patched things up and we get along. I see them every now and again, we text each other. And you know, we can never say never. Who knows, maybe we'll do some shows some time."

The singer, who parted ways with the band in 2008, had nothing but positive things to say about his former band. "It was a great band to see live," he said, "and I think we made two exciting albums."

Indeed Weiland has proven hard to replace since his departure, with the band effectively being on hiatus ever since. On the state of the band, drummer Matt Sorum recently told Brazil's Lokaos Rock Show: "After [we parted ways with] Scott Weiland [in 2008]… We had such a great first record, especially. The second album is still a good album, but… It's hard to replace Scott for that particular band, I think.

"When we did Velvet Revolver, we wanted to make a modern rock album, and we had to figure out a way to make that work. We didn't wanna be like Guns N' Roses. We knew we had that in us anyway, especially the Slash and Duff sound was the initial sound of Appetite For Destruction, the way they played together and everything. Part of that chemistry was there, and when we added Scott, it brought it into a more modern rock element. He came more from grunge — the Seattle [sound like] Soundgarden, Pearl Jam and bands like that. So it took it sort of forward. We became more of a modern rock band and we were on modern rock radio."

Right around the time of his departure from Velvet Revolver, Weiland rejoined his former band, Stone Temple Pilots, with whom he has since toured and recorded a new album.