Scott Weiland Reacts to Firing by Stone Temple Pilots

Scott Weiland, who was fired yesterday from Stone Temple Pilots, said he found out about the firing the same way the rest of us did: He read the one-sentence statement the band sent to the media Wednesday.

"I learned of my supposed 'termination' from Stone Temple Pilots this morning by reading about it in the press," Weiland said in a statement. "Not sure how I can be 'terminated' from a band that I founded, fronted and co-wrote many of its biggest hits, but that's something for the lawyers to figure out."

The statement sent by the band was a simple one: "Stone Temple Pilots have announced they have officially terminated Scott Weiland." No reason for the split was offered.

Weiland's solo tour, which will find him performing tracks from STP's first two albums, kicks off Friday in Flint, Michigan.

Stone Temple Pilots' latest album is their self-titled 2010 release.