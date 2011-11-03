Scott Weiland on Stone Temple Pilots: "There is Another Album Coming"

According to vocalist Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots will begin working on a new album in the very near future.

Speaking to Billboard.com about his new Christmas album, Weiland said "there is another album coming," in regards to following up Stone Temple Pilots' self-titled 2010 album.

On the band's songwriting process, he added: "They usually start before me, just getting some rough ideas together and then putting rough ideas down on ProTools with no lyrics and no melody. And then I start listening to it and see if it's just a straight-ahead rock 'n' roll record or if it's more of a concept album like (2001's) Shangri-La Dee Da was. Once we decide that, it should go full speed ahead."

