Stone Temple Pilots Vocalist Scott Weiland Streaming New Christmas Album Online

Even if your stocking is a big empty this year, Scott Weiland's new Christmas album, The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year, is sure to brighten your holidays.

The record is out on October 25 via Rhino, but you can now stream the album in its entirety over at Spin. Click here to listen.

Stone Temple Pilots are hitting the road early in November for a run of shows that we see them play one U.S. date before hitting Central and South America.

You can check out the band's remaining 2011 tour dates here.