Sculpt a variety of distorted tones with Dophix’s Michelangelo Overdrive Plus

Dophix has introduced the Michelangelo Overdrive Plus (pair it with, yes, the company’s Leonardo Compressor), which the Italian effects maker touts as a distortion unit that offers valve-sound dynamics with Sistine – err, pristine – modern overdrive pedal definition.

At the heart of the Michelangelo is a three-way toggle that allows users to select from a trio of distortion modes, ranging from boost to full-on overdrive, with silicon, germanium and JFET semiconductors.

There’s also preamp (Pre) and Boost knobs, both separately controllable and activated through a dedicated Boost footswitch.

A second footswitch turns the drive effect on and off, while a second toggle switch offers the option of keeping the preamp always on or in use only when the Boost footswitch is enabled.

The Michelangelo is hand-built and made to order, with a delivery period of 30 days – which, admittedly, is considerably less time than it took to sculpt the David.

The pedal is being offered for $320. For more information or to purchase, head to Dophix.