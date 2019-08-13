Seafoam’s Harpoon mini pedal is a whale of an overdrive

The new Harpoon Overdrive from Seafoam Pedals packs a lot of power and versatility into a small footprint.

The touch-sensitive overdrive pedal is designed to clean up or distort depending on playing dynamics, with the standard level and drive knobs joined by a three-way range switch that tailors your tone to desired high-mid, narrow-mid or low-mid voicings.

There’s also 15db of boost courtesy of the internal voltage doubling as well as a console-quality preamp.

The Harpoon is available for $179. For more information or to purchase, head to Seafoam Pedals.