Season 12 of VH1 Classic's 'That Metal Show' to Premiere June 1 with Jason Newsted

VH1 Classic’s centerpiece in original programming, That Metal Show is returning for its 12th season.

The hard rock and heavy metal talk show hosted by Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine kicks off the latest season 11 p.m. ET/PT June 1.

That Metal Show is back with fan-favorite segments like “Stump The Trunk” and “The Vault” but also will feature some new additions this season: “Metal Modem” features an online video chat with the biggest names in metal and hard rock from the far reaches of the globe, “Take It Or Leave It” where the hosts discuss an array of current topics and share their overly biased opinions, and many other surprise segments this season.

Also returning this year is the “Guest Musician” where a legendary guitarist or drummer performs as a one-man house band throughout the show. This season’s guest musicians feature Ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, Jake E. Lee, Winery Dogs guitarist Richie Kotzen, and on drums, the brothers Carmine and Vinny Appice.

The season premiere of Season 12 of That Metal Show welcomes to the show for the first time, Jason Newsted, former long-time bassist of Metallica. Newsted is currently the front man and bass player for his latest project, Newsted, but is also known for his work in the past with Flotsam and Jetsam, Echobrain, and Voivod, to name just a few. During this episode, Jason talks about his time in Metallica, the injuries sustained on the road, and his new music and regrets.

Season 12 will also feature the 100th episode of That Metal Show, featuring the bassist for Pantera, Rex Brown, and his long time friend in the industry, Sebastian Bach, formerly of Skid Row. The two of them became friends on the road when Pantera and Skid Row toured together, and they retell some of their greatest stories from those days. We saved the funniest episode for the 100th.

Season 12 guests and airdates (all times at 11 p.m. ET/PT):