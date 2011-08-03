Sebastian Bach Debuts "Kicking & Screaming" Music Video

Sebastian Bach has just debuted the music video for the title track off his upcoming album, Kicking & Screaming, on the official website of Revolver magazine. You can watch the video here.

"Kicking & Screaming" will be available as a single on August 23, and Bach promises the cover model would be "the hottest model in the land."

The video for "Kicking & Screaming" was filmed on June 28 in Hollywood, California with director Devin DeHaven of Fortress Entertainment (Papa Roach, Whitesnake.)

Kicking & Screaming, which was produced by Bob Marlette (Black Sabbath, Shinedown, Atreyu, Filter), will be released on September 27 via Frontiers Records.