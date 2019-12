As we reported yesterday, Rock In Rio USA took place—and took over Las Vegas—over the weekend.

Among the many acts on hand was Sepultura, who were joined by guitar legend Steve Vai for several songs.

Because the entire show was live streamed via Yahoo, you can watch Sepultura's entire set below. However, we recommend skipping to 40:20, which will take you directly to footage of Steve Vai playing "Kaiowas," "Bad Horsie" and "Roots Bloody Roots" with the band.

Enjoy!