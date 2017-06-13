The Seven Types of Guitar Players

Every guitar player has a voice. That voice is founded on the influences we take and the genres we enjoy, as well as the amount of time we invest in different techniques and approaches.

For example, I love Yngwie Malmsteen’s playing, but I don’t work on my shredding technique very often. I’m more of a blues player at heart, so what often comes out is a kind of “shred blues” style, which constitutes a lot of my voice on the guitar.

Finger tone, gear setup and even life experience can play a role in how the same note sounds from one guitar player to the next, which is one of the coolest parts about being a musician. We can all tell our own stories, and if we’re lucky, listeners will recognize us when we “speak.” What kind of guitar player are you?

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.