Sevendust Gear Up for Acoustic Tour & Album

Sevendust are planning to embark on an acoustic headlining tour beginning April 1, with an acoustic record—Time Travelers & Bonfires—also being released that month. The Atlanta band--Lajon Witherspoon (vocals), Morgan Rose (drums/vocals), Clint Lowery (guitar/vocals), John Connolly (guitar/vocals) and Vince Hornsby (bass/vocals)—entered Architekt Studios in Butler, NJ (where they recorded their previous Black Out the Sunalbum) at the beginning of the month to record their highly anticipated and much-talked-about acoustic studio album.

It will be a collection of brand new songs, along with re-recorded Sevendust classics. Newly re-recorded songs will include: “Black,” “Gone,” “Denial,” “Karma,” “Trust” and “Crucified.” Six brand new songs have also been written and recorded for the acoustic album. It’s not the first time Sevendust has explored their acoustic side. Their critically acclaimed Southside Double-Wide live acoustic album was released in 2004.

On Friday, November 22, 2013, Sevendust partnered with PledgeMusic for a direct-to-fan campaign to help fund the creation of Time Travelers & Bonfires and was set to last a 130 days. Over the course of that first weekend, they reached their goal thanks to their “Family” of fans who had received the exciting news solely from the band’s and band member’s personal Facebook and Twitter sites. Sevendust has always said they consider their fans to be part of the Sevendust Family, and they certainly proved their love and devotion for the band with the immediate response to the PledgeMusic opportunity.

With over 70 days left in the campaign, Sevendust has raised over 155% of their goal with over 2,550 pledges. Exclusive incentives for pledgers included a digital download of the album before its available anywhere, exclusive updates during the making of the record, signed drumheads and guitar picks, being included in the album’s liner notes, autographed guitars used on tour, and dinner with the band (which was swapped up quick by two very lucky “Family” members).

Here is the official track listing of Time Travelers & Bonfires:

1. Come Down

2. Under It All

3. The Wait

4. Upbeat Sugar

5. One Life

6. Bonfire

7. Gone

8. Denial

9. Trust

10. Crucified

11. Karma

12. Black

Check out Sevendust at any of the following stops:

DATE CITY VENUE

Tue 4/1 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre

Wed 4/2 Destin, FL Club LA

Fri 4/4 Houston, TX Scout Bar

Sat 4/5 Dallas, TX Trees

Sun 4/6 Austin, TX Emo's

Tue 4/8 Tempe, AZ Marquee

Thu 4/10 El Cajon, CA Sycuan Casino

Fri 4/11 Los Angeles, CA House Of Blues

Sat 4/12 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl at Hard Rock

Sun 4/13 Reno, NV Knitting Factory

Wed 4/16 Sacramento, CA Ace Of Spades

Fri 4/18 Seattle, WA El Corazon

Sat 4/19 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

Sun 4/20 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

Mon 4/21 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Tue 4/22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

Fri 4/25 Joliet, IL Mojoes

Sat 4/26 Madison, WI Orpheum

Mon 4/28 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tue 4/29 Columbus, OH Bogart’s

Wed 4/30 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

Fri 5/2 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage

Sat 5/3 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

Sun 5/4 New York, NY Highline Ballroom

Tue 5/6 Hartford, CT Webster Theatre

Thu 5/8 Patchogue, NY Emporium

Fri 5/9 Portland, ME Asylum

Sat 5/10 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory