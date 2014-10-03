Sevendust Announces Final Leg of Acoustic Tour Dates

Sevendust has announced the third and final leg of their acoustic U.S. tour in support of their critically acclaimed acoustic album, Time Travelers & Bonfires.

The tour kicks off November 4 in Knoxville, TN at The International.

It’s the first time the band will play these cities this year, including the band’s hometown of Atlanta.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 4 at 10:00am EST. They’ll be joined by the Alabama rock band A.Z., who’ll also be performing acoustic.

Released April 15 on the band’s 7Bros. Records, in conjunction with ADA Label Services, Time Travelers & Bonfires debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Hard Music Albums” chart (their second consecutive #1 album).

After taking a break once the tour concludes to spend the holidays with their families, the Atlanta band will go return to the studio in early 2015 to get back to basics and record the follow-up to their last plugged-in album, Black Out The Sun.

Even though Sevendust will be playing acoustic guitars instead of electric on this run, they won’t be turning down the intensity of their notoriously explosive live performances. As New Noise Magazine raved:

“Sevendust’s acoustic show at the always cool Highline Ballroom in New York City’s lower West Side was hands down one of the best shows I’ve ever been to in my life... At times vocalist Lajon Witherspoon, one of the most talented men in rock, was even moved to tears while thanking the crowd repeatedly... while drummer Morgan Rose kicked ass and seemed to play as intensely as he does in an electric mode...7D showed everyone the range and impact they are capable of... The band, Vince, John, Morgan, Clint and Lajon, have more groove, harmony and talent in their pinkies than most band’s ever reach.”

Last month, Sevendust gave television viewers a glimpse into their acoustic show with their first-ever concert special on AXS TV, which aired as part of the network’s “Headliner Club Series.” Check out “Come Down” from the show here:

Check out Sevendust at any of the following stops:

Tue 11/4 Knoxville, TN The International

Wed 11/5 Winston-Salem, NC Ziggy’s

Fri 11/7 Wilmington, NC Ziggy’s By The Sea

Sun 11/9 Orlando, FL House of Blues

Tue 11/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

Wed 11/12 Jacksonville, FL Underbelly

Thu 11/13 St. Petersburg, FL State Theatre

Sun 11/16 Cape Coral, FL Dixie Roadhouse

Tue 11/18 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen

Wed 11/19 New Orleans, LA The Howlin’ Wolf

Fri 11/21 Shreveport, LA Riverside Warehouse

Sat 11/22 Little Rock, AR Revolution Music Room

Sun 11/23 Fayetteville, AR George’s Majestic Lounge

Tue 11/25 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

Wed 11/26 Birmingham, AL Iron City

More at www.sevendust.com.