“If you are into anything aggressive, you owe it to yourself to check these out”: Seymour Duncan issues reconfigured alt.metal Blackouts – specifically tailored for low-tuned metal riffs

By Phil Weller
published

The latest Blackouts set caters to alternative metal players who favor drop C# or lower tunings

Seymour Duncan alt.metal Blackouts
(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Seymour Duncan has unveiled the alt.metal Blackouts – a new version of its popular Blackouts humbucker series. They are inspired by “the merciless roar of alternative metal guitar tones” and specially designed for down-tuned riffs. 

Following Corey Beaulieu's signature Blackouts, the pickup firm has now issued a tweaked EQ to better handle the cranked low-end that comes with down-tuned guitars. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.