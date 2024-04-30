“If you are into anything aggressive, you owe it to yourself to check these out”: Seymour Duncan issues reconfigured alt.metal Blackouts – specifically tailored for low-tuned metal riffs

Seymour Duncan has unveiled the alt.metal Blackouts – a new version of its popular Blackouts humbucker series. They are inspired by “the merciless roar of alternative metal guitar tones” and specially designed for down-tuned riffs.

Following Corey Beaulieu's signature Blackouts, the pickup firm has now issued a tweaked EQ to better handle the cranked low-end that comes with down-tuned guitars.

As such, these new pickups are said to “enhance the low-end tightness, along with adding top-end bite without harshness”.

The Blackouts’ standout characteristics – high-energy, high-output, and percussive palm mute powers – remain. This, despite the fresh tone sculpting that’s gone on beneath their stealthy black covers.

In a Seymour Duncan demo, Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce says the alt.metal Blackouts are designed for drop C# tunings and lower. He also describes the pickups as “a little different” from their predecessors, confidently saying: “If you are into anything aggressive, you owe it to yourself to check these out.”

The set pairs a ceramic humbucker in the bridge with an Alnico V in the neck, with Fluff singling out the neck pickup for its “bell-like tones” that “don't get the muddiness of a lot of other neck pickups”.

The pickup has also been crafted with clean tones in mind, while “transforming with aggressive mids and increased sustain under higher gain settings” for a Jekyll & Hyde versatility.

The alt.metal Blackouts pickups are available in passive mounts for six-string models. Passive and active soapbar mount versions are extended to seven-string guitars, further proving that the emphasis is on low-tuned modern metal above all else.

The alt.metal Blackouts humbuckers are available from $258.

Visit the Seymour Duncan website to find out more.