“They’re the all-in-one stop for what I'm looking for”: Seymour Duncan debuts signature Blackouts for Trivium’s Corey Beaulieu, treating its active metal humbucker to a distinct sonic twist

By Phil Weller
published

Available for six- and seven-string guitars, the pickups feature an EQ voicing sculpted for Beaulieu’s “chugging riffs and intricate leads”

Corey Beaulieu
(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Seymour Duncan has unveiled signature Blackout electric guitar pickups for Trivium guitarist, Corey Beaulieu. 

He joins the likes of Slipknot’s Mick Thomson (who recently switched to Fishman pickups) and Jeff Loomis to have personalized production models of one of the firm’s flagship metal humbucker sets. 

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.