Seymour Duncan Introduces 805 Overdrive Pedal —Demo Video

Seymour Duncan has released its new 805 Overdrive pedal.

From the company:

The Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive is designed using the legendary 808 chip, but with an expanded gain range and an active 3-band EQ that isn't common on overdrives. It's so versatile that you can use it for a smooth, lyrical bluesy overdrive one minute and a modern metal crunch the next.

We started with the classic overdrive tones we all know and love but we tightened up the bottom end and added more sparkle in the highs as well as more detailed note articulation. Whether you're after ringing cleans, a subtle boost, fat crunch, or even screaming sustaining solo tones, it's all in there. And unlike other overdrives that become thin when you refine the gain, the 805's 3-band active EQ lets you take back control over the low end while also fine-tuning the mids and highs.

The 805 Overdrive can be used to give your sound a boost with full overtones or to provide harmonically rich heavy gain with warm tube character.

It's extensively developed and refined to be the perfect overdrive for pushing the front end of an already distorted amp, giving you plenty of output and tone-shaping capability whether you play hard rock, prog, metal, djent or whatever other heavy styles you'd like to throw at it. Whether you're running it into a clean channel or an utterly angry one, the sound remains natural and responsive. Like the Dirty Deed and Vapor Trail, the 805 is assembled at the Seymour Duncan Factory in Santa Barbara, California, and is true-bypass.

Specifications

Distortion Circuitry: Glass diode, back-to-back stack.

Bypass: True bypass

Gain Control Range: 8dB to 36dB.

EQ Center Frequencies:

Bass – 90 Hz +/- 11dB

Mid – 750 Hz +/- 11dB

Treble – 2.1 kHz +/- 12dB

EQ Center Frequencies:

Minimum gain, 20 to 20kHz – 112dBV

Minimum gain, 400 to 20kHz – 114dBV

Maximum gain, 20 to 20kHz – 97.5dBv

Maximum gain, 400 to 20kHz – 98 dBV

THD @10mVrms input @ 1 kHz with 12 dB of gain: 0.15%

Max Output before Saturation: 0.6Vrms

Input Impedance: 470k Ohms

Output Impedance: 1k Ohms

Power: 9V battery or external 9 to 18V Regulated DC Adapter (center negative)

Current consumption: 4.5mA

Dimensions: 2.61” X 4.90” X 1.45”

Weight: -90dBV at output, 400Hz to 20kHz

For more information, visit seymourduncan.com.