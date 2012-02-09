Sharon Osbourne Denies Firing Black Sabbath Drummer Bill Ward

Yesterday, we mentioned a rumor going around the Internet that Sharon Osbourne was responsible for Bill Ward being fired from Black Sabbath and replaced by Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos.

While the word is still out on Ward's relationship with his former bandmates -- who vowed to go on without him if he opted not to join the band -- Sharon Osbourne has stepped up to make clear that she isn't in a position to be firing anyone from Sabbath.

Writing on her Twitter account, Sharon wrote: "I am not in any position to hire or fire anyone in Black Sabbath. I don’t manage the band, I manage my husband."

Ward recently issued a lengthy statement threatening to leave Black Sabbath unless he was offered a "fair contract" that he felt recognized his contributions to the band. The band responded a day later, saying, "We were saddened to hear yesterday via Facebook that Bill declined publicly to participate in our current Black Sabbath plans...we have no choice but to continue recording without him although our door is always open."

