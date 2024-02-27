“An exact replica of Ed’s personal stage guitar used on all of his stadium sized gigs during the Mathematics tour”: Lowden raises the bar with its most luxurious Ed Sheeran signature guitar to date, the fully hand-made Stadium Edition model

Boutique acoustic guitar manufacturer Lowden has announced its latest Ed Sheeran signature guitar, which represents the firm’s first-ever fully hand-made instrument to be released under the Sheeran by Lowden umbrella.

Multiple Lowden acoustic guitars bearing the name of the stadium-conquering, chart-destroying singer-songwriter have been released in the past – the most recent of which, the limited-edition Autumn Variations model, arrived last November – but this is the first to feature an all-out personalized build.

What’s more, the Stadium Edition model, as it has been officially named, is said to be “an exact replica of Ed’s personal stage guitar used on all of his stadium sized gigs during the Mathematics tour”.

Only 150 of the ultra-exclusive models will be made, each will be constructed by a team of Lowden luthiers, and all will bear the personally hand-signed signatures of both Ed Sheeran and George Lowden.

(Image credit: Sheeran by Lowden)

It makes for undoubtedly the most bougie Sheeran by Lowden model to date, easily surpassing the already high aesthetic, tonal and functional bar set by previous models, from the S03 and W02 to the ‘= Edition’ variant.

“This is more than a guitar, it's a direct link to the magic of Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour – an exact replica of Ed's personal stage guitar used on all of his stadium size gigs during the Mathematics Tour,” noted Alastair Simpson, Head of Sales & Marketing at Lowden Guitars. “This guitar offers fans, collectors, and musicians an exciting opportunity to own a piece of musical history.”

The Stadium Edition Sheeran by Lowden features the brand’s WL body shape – sculpted with a thinline design to minimize feedback – which is paired with a hand-carved soundboard that features Lowden’s newly developed ‘stadium voicing’ carve.

This, apparently, “ensures each chord and note projects with clarity on the biggest stages”. Other core components include solid Indian rosewood back and sides, a Sitka spruce soundboard, maple ‘Mathematics’ tour inlays, and LR Baggs Element VTC electronics.

All of these have, of course, been brought together courtesy of the “hand finishes for which Lowden Guitars is world-renowned”.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sheeran by Lowden) (Image credit: Sheeran by Lowden)

It’s the latest entry into the Sheeran by Lowden line, which first arrived back in 2019 after Sheeran himself made the switch from his trusty Martin LX1E to the Lowden range – a switch that took place after “one of Lowden’s most popular guitars, the Wee Lowden, was designed as a gift for Sheeran at the request of Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody”.

Owing to its exclusivity and premium build, the Stadium Edition model commands a pretty hefty price tag: $5,704.

Sheeran by Lowden guitars are also available on Amazon in the US, but we suspect the Stadium Edition might exclusively be a direct-order model.

Head over to Sheeran Guitars to find out more.