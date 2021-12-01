Ed Sheeran debuts limited-run '= Edition' Lowden signature model

Ed Sheeran and Lowden have launched a limited-run ‘= (equals) Edition’ signature acoustic guitar to coincide with the release of the songwriters’ new album of the same name (or, er, symbol)…

Produced under his Sheeran By Lowden imprint, the instrument is based on the W – or ‘Wee Lowden’ – shape (itself inspired by the small-bodied instruments that Sheeran favored, such as the Little Martin).

Specifically, the build – limited to a run of 3,000 units – draws on the Sheeran By Lowden W04, sharing the same construction of figured walnut on the back and sides with a Sitka spruce top, mahogany neck and ebony fretboard.

In terms of technical specs, the guitar has a 24” scale length, Graph Tech Tusq nut and saddle, and it comes equipped with an LR Baggs EAS VTC pickup (with controls hidden in the soundhole).

Signature flourishes include a maple ‘=‘ inlay on the seventh fret, butterfly carvings on the heel cap and truss rod cover and an Equals Edition Custom Label.

(Image credit: Sheeran By Lowden)

Sheeran By Lowden launched back at NAMM 2019 with an initial range of eight models and was intended to find a way to offer Lowden’s renowned build quality at a lower price point.

The = Edition model carries a price of £995 (approx. $1,318), which occupies the higher end of the brand’s range, but represents good value compared with some of the custom signatures that have hit the market lately.

Head to Sheeran By Lowden to find out more about the = Edition.