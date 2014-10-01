The Shivas Premiere New Song, "Ride On" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Ride On," a new song by the Shivas.

The track is from the Portland band's new album, You Know What To Do, which will be released October 28 on Olympia-based label K and on cassette via Burger Records.

Having drawn comparisons to bands like Thee Oh Sees and Black Lips, the Shivas blend elements of surf-pop, garage-rock and good old fashioned rock and roll, dousing their hook-filled melodies with a healthy dose of reverb.

Recorded at K's own Dub Narcotic Studios and mixed on tape by Calvin Johnson, You Know What To Do is a collection of fuzzy, frenetic jams and hazy slower tunes that feature dreamy male and female harmonies.

The Shivas have shared stages with the Dandy Warhols, Spiritualized, the Fresh & Onlys and La Luz and will kick off a North American tour October 1 in support of the new album. You can check out their current tour dates below the Soundcloud player.

