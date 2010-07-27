Shooter Jennings & Hierophant Announce Fall Tour

Shooter Jennings & Hierophant

Shooter Jennings & Hierophant have announced dates for a fall tour that begins September 5th at the Lake Martin Amphitheater in Eclectic, Alabama. The road show, which will run through the southeast and east coast, will feature openers J. Roddy Walston & the Business, Ponderosa and Band of Heathens.

For Jennings, the shows follow a North American tour that included dates with Alice In Chains and a performance at Coachella. He’s currently touring in support of his new album, Black Ribbons (Black Country Rock/Rocket Science Ventures), a concept album featuring narration by Stephen King.

Jennings is also the host of Shooter Jennings' Electric Rodeo, a two-hour weekly music show on Sirius/XM’s Outlaw Country channel, airing Saturdays from 6-8pm EST and rebroadcasts Sundays from 10pm-midnight EST.

Shooter Jennings & Hierophant Tour Dates