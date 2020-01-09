Shred for Australia: Angel Vivaldi to host epic star-studded fundraiser for bushfire appeal

The fleet-fingered and big-hearted shredder Angel Vivaldi is hosting a seven-hour shredathon to raise money for the Australian bushfires appeal.

The event is to be held on Friday, January 10th, and runs from noon until 7pm EST. You can watch via Vivaldi's YouTube channel or his Facebook page.

There will be playthroughs from Vivaldi's discography, Q&As, and a hell of a lot of chops on show, with guests including Gus G, Tosin Abasi of Animals as Leaders, Nita Strauss of Alice Cooper's band, Michael Angelo Batio, Matt Heafy of Trivium, Herman Li of DragonForce, Cole Rolland, Bill Hudson and more TBA.

The Australian bushfires have so far killed 24 people, with over 15.6 million acres of the country burnt. Over a billion animals are thought to have died in wildfires that have been exacerbated by record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought.

You can donate to the appeal at JustGiving.