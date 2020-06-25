Sick Riffs: Becca Stevens teaches you the enrapturing acoustic lines of Heather's Letters to Her Mother

Sick Riffs #67: Today, we're unplugging with another sweet acoustic line. Becca Stevens is an American singer/songwriter and guitarist who's just released her latest full-length WONDERBLOOM, featuring some of her most diverse work to date. But it's the final song on the record - Heather's Letters to Her Mother - that she'll be teaching you today in full.

COVID-19 left the singer/songwriter stranded in Baltimore with limited equipment, but sE Electronics and Focusrite generously sent her microphones and an interface to get back up and running again, enabling her to film this video for you all!

Here, she plays her husband's Blueridge acoustic guitar - but, as guitarists, we all know the feeling of playing an instrument that's not the one we're used to. "I do miss my guitars. A lot," she confirms.

"There is never a good time for a pandemic, but having this virus start to blow up the same week I put out a new record definitely pulled the rug out from under me," Stevens says. "I had a half a dozen tours (domestic and international), teaching gigs, album release shows, and music video shoots cancelled, all in the blink of an eye.

"But it’s strange," she continues. "As scary as the loss of work and income has been, there has been something profoundly centering about this pandemic. I feel like I've been given access to a life reset button. I’ve been more drawn to connect with people than ever, to rebuild my work around what brings me and others joy, and even though i'm in need of financial support, I'm desperate to find ways of helping and supporting others.

"On the opposite end of all the panic and anxiety is this sudden striking beautiful appreciation for what I do have and a deep desire to give. It’s become part of my daily routine to figure out any way I can to use my music to help the people who need it most.

"I do this because it’s on my mind, and because I believe it’s part of our purpose in this life to support each other in any way we can. That’s what it’s all about, and a big reason why I play music."

Support Becca Stevens

https://www.beccastevens.com/

https://www.musicglue.com/becca-stevens/?

https://www.facebook.com/BeccaStevensBand/

https://www.instagram.com/beccastevensbsb/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/beccastevensbsb

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Q5rPInalv6Yz_6eyqjt8A

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Sh2X6e3JerGnyEF0vDgbk

https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/becca-stevens/1197088992

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.