Sick Riffs: Caroline Jones teaches you the slide-tastic main lick of Tough Guys (Remix)

Sick Riffs #82: Country star Caroline Jones has enjoyed an impressive rise to prominence, touring with genre giants Zac Brown Band for the past three years and amassed a considerable following to boot.

Tough Guys first appeared on Jones's 2018 EP Bare Feet, showcasing all the hallmarks of a top-quality modern country track. The singer-songwriter breathed new life into the song in 2019, remixing it to appear on 2019 EP Chasin' Me. The transformation includes the addition of a harmonica solo and an almost minute-and-a-half run time extension.

In today's edition of Sick Riffs, Jones teaches you how to play the track's slick-as-hell slide riff. You'll need to get the tuner out for this one as it's in open F#. You might play along with the record and find that you're still slightly out of tune. Fear not, as the track is recorded with 432Hz as the centre pitch (as opposed to the regular 440Hz). This lesson is recorded at standard 440, so feel free to play along with the video.

Jones plays a Beard Resoluxe resonator guitar with a custom rose gold finish (and the low E removed).

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer-songwriter was slated to open for Zac Brown Band for the fourth consecutive year, as well as to perform a series of headline shows. In light of the lockdown, she's been busy working on her forthcoming Sophomore album, which she plans to gradually release later this year.

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.