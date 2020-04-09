Sick Riffs: Dan Sugarman teaches you the extreme 7-string licks behind Ice Nine Kills' Your Number's Up

Sick Riffs #12: Dan Sugarman, lead guitarist of horror-themed metal quintet Ice Nine Kills is here to show you how to play the chorus, verse and breakdown of one of the group's biggest tracks: Your Number's Up, taken from 2019's The Silver Scream: Final Cut.

Sugarman explains the riff - recorded in drop G# and on a seven-string - in relation to standard tuning, making it easier for those who want to simply pick up their guitar and have a go without having to dramatically tune.

"The effects of this pandemic have taken a massive toll on Ice Nine Kills, my personal life, and the music industry as a whole," reflects Sugarman.

"We started a European tour in the middle of February with Papa Roach & Hollywood Undead that went straight through Milan, Italy - just days before the lockdown occurred. The following weeks of the tour were lived in constant speculation, as we were unsure if the tour would continue or be cancelled.

"Finally, it was officially cancelled with about one week left to go. We all headed home on what would be the most questionable plane ride we’ve ever taken. I’ve never seen so many face masks and gloves. I’ve never experienced people jump and run away when someone coughs.

"When the tour was officially rescheduled - it left Ice Nine Kills with a 6 month gap between tours, and no means of doing what we do and being able to make our livelihoods and ensure a roof over our heads.

"It’s people like you who keep the music and guitar world spinning, and every little bit of support you show towards your favorite artists goes much further than you might think."

Support Dan Sugarman and Ice Nine Kills

https://www.iceninekills.com/

https://fanlink.to/ink_merch

https://www.facebook.com/IceNineKills/

https://twitter.com/ICENINEKILLS

https://www.instagram.com/ice9kills/?hl=en

Dan Sugarman also offers online guitar lessons. Head over to his official website or Facebook page for more information.

Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/dansugarman

Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/dansugarman

Shop | https://www.sugarmanshop.com

Website | https://www.dansugarman.com

Lessons | https://www.dansugarman.com/lessons

Sugarman's Lesson Lounge | https://www.dansugarman.com/lessonlounge

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.