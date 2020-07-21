Sick Riffs: Daniel Miller of They Might Be Giants teaches you a pull-off technique that might just change your songwriting

Sick Riffs #85: Alt-rockers They Might Be Giants are known for their infectious sense of humor and knack for conjuring interesting arrangements, to say the least.

Guitarist Daniel Miller joins us for today's episode of Sick Riffs, and he's here to teach you a rather interesting pull-off technique that may just change the way you approach songwriting. This technique is used in some of the band's most notable hits, including Damn Good Times and Istanbul (Not Constantinople).

Miller plays a 1977 Martin HD-28 acoustic guitar to showcase this potentially life-changing approach - however, you can use an electric guitar if it happens to be your weapon of choice.

"With Coronavirus I've made it a habit spending 8 hours a day trying to practice for 15 minutes," Miller says, putting an optimistic spin on the impact of COVID-19.

Support They Might Be Giants

https://www.theymightbegiants.com/

https://www.facebook.com/theymightbegiants/

https://www.instagram.com/tmbgofficial/?hl=en

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6zB02lwP6L6ZH32nggQiJT

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/they-might-be-giants/149020

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.