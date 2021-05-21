Sick Riffs: Violet Mayugba teaches you the punky powerchords of Destroy Boys' Muzzle

Sick Riffs #143: With two studio albums and three EPs under their belt, and over 800,000 Spotify monthly listeners digesting said material at the time of writing, it's safe to say Destroy Boys have successfully carved their niche in punk rock.

Hailing from Sacramento, California but now based in San Fransisco, the three-piece – which comprises vocalist/guitarist Alexia Roditis, guitarist and backing vocalist Violet Mayugba and drummer Narsai Malik – have a sound defined by dirty vocals and even dirtier walls of electric guitar.

Mayugba joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to teach you the fast-paced powerchords of the trio's latest single, Muzzle. This one's in standard tuning, and at only a little over a minute, it shouldn't take long to master.

While the track itself is powered by electric guitar, she plays a Gibson B25 acoustic guitar for this lesson video.

“Coronavirus has been the worst,” Mayugba says. “Luckily the band and I are all vaccinated now so we are really excited about that. Hopefully we’ll be able to get back out on the road as soon as possible because there is nothing we miss more than touring and rocking, and meeting people.

“I miss that so much with all of my little heart. A lot of stuff was put on hold for us. We had tours booked through out the entirety of 2020 and yet it did not happen. But that’s okay because we are gonna get back out there as soon as we can.”

Support Destroy Boys

https://www.destroydestroyboys.com/

https://www.instagram.com/destroyboysband/

https://www.facebook.com/destroyboys

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7KeN0XX71T4fGysIYLB5J5

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/destroy-boys/1202438410

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.