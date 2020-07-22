Sick Riffs: Jane Getter teaches you the gnarly fusion rock of Inversion Layer

Sick Riffs #86: Today, multi-genre fusion player Jane Getter of Jane Getter Premonition graces Sick Riffs to show you how to play the main riff of Inversion Layer, taken from the band's live album On Tour and her solo album, Three.

It showcases just how creative Getter can be with her lick-writing, incorporating an irregular time signature and use of the minor 6th pentatonic scale.

She plays a Peekamoose Custom model 1 electric guitar with custom-wound Seymour Duncan Seth Lover pickups and a rather beautifully finished red fretboard.

"Just like everyone, I am freaked out and wondering when it will all end and how and when we will recover," Getter says. "I am also saddened by all of the deaths and so very appreciative of the courage of the first responders and the workers who show up to work everyday to serve us.

"That said, I had quite a few cancellations and am at the moment in a financial hole for some plane fares and hotels that I had to front. Hopefully those will be reimbursed and the cancelled shows will be rescheduled.

"But, I’ve actually finally gotten the time to work on finishing my new album along with otter projects that I've been trying to get to. So I am making use of the time at home."

