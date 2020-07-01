Sick Riffs: Jay Tarantino teaches the sweeptastic lead lines of Etherius's The Rivers of Sand and Blood

Sick Riffs #71: Etherius's Jay Tarantino joins Guitar World to scratch your prog-metal itch and teach you how to play The Rivers of Sand and Blood - taken from the band's latest album, Chaos. Order. Renewal.

The track's first solo contains a plethora of jaw-dropping sweeps and multi-string tapping lines - a perfect opportunity to unleash your inner shred demon. You'll need a seven-string electric guitar for this one; Tarantino wields a Kiesel Aries 7 string through a Fractal Audio Axe-Fx II XL+ amp modeler.

"Like everything else in the music industry, the coronavirus has completely up ended months of planning for the release of our new album," the band say. "We were supposed to go on our first ever tour this April with the amazing metal bands Allegaeon, Fallujah, and Entheos and our album Chaos.Order.Renewal would've been officially released in the middle of the tour.

"Sadly, as was expected, the tour has been postponed and we are currently out several thousand dollars that we invested up front to pay for merch, press, transportation, gas, etc.

"But, despite the circumstances, we are all still safe and healthy and we will persevere. Our album has been released as planned, and the tour will be rescheduled when the time is right."

Support Etherius

https://etherius.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/EtheriusBand/

https://www.instagram.com/etheriusband/?hl=en

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Zf0Tw5O2i9ecpqmSl5lOb

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/etherius/1353861391

https://www.youtube.com/c/Etherius/

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.