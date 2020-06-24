Sick Riffs: Jesse Dayton teaches you swampy foot-stomper Hurtin' Behind the Pine Curtain

Sick Riffs #66: We sure hope you like your overdrive, as this riff will put it to good use. Today, you'll be learning the tasty main riff of Jesse Dayton's Hurtin' Behind the Pine Curtain - and boy, is it fun to play.

Building a multi-pronged career as a musician, filmmaker and author, you might call Dayton a modern-day renaissance man. Focusing purely on his music, however, the Texas native certainly knows how to infuse power into his guitar lines, as evidenced by this riff in particular. In this video, he plays a custom Blast Cult electric guitar through an overdriven Tremlord 30 Orange amp.

“This global pandemic has completely changed my life," Dayton says. "All my summer Europe/US/Australia tours are cancelled including our first big slot at Glastonbury. But as an artist, money comes and goes, so all that’s important now is that we put our health before everything.

"I’ve changed my daily plan up by making a list of things I need to do everyday before I go to bed. it actually helps me sleep better to. My list is a reminder of things that I need to work on, like writing songs, working out guitar parts, filming videos for my fans online and working on a book Im writing for DaCapo Publishing.

"Also working out & eating clean is a big help to fight anxiety and depression. Hang tough y’all... we can beat this!"

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.