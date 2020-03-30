Sick Riffs: Learn 2 monstrous heavy-hitters from The Browning's latest album, Geist

Sick Riffs #4: In today's episode, we have a lesson from Jonny McBee of American electronicore act The Browning, in which he shows you how to play riffs from Beyond Stone and Noctis - two hard-hitting tracks both from the band's latest album, Geist.

The gain-laden riffs - both in drop-B tuning - are relatively simple, making them easy to learn quickly while you're stuck at home.

To deliver the riffs, McBee uses a Carvin 7-string electric guitar and a Line 6 Pod Farm amp modeling unit.

"The tour that was canceled was an absolute wrecking ball on my life and current situation. I have a baby due in a month, and I have spent the past six months, and all of my money, on building a tiny house for my wife, my baby and me to live in when she is born," says McBee.

"We didn't renew our lease where we were living because when I got home, our new house would be done. Now, with losing all my money on the upfront costs, and now not making the profit needed from the tour, the house will not be finished before the baby is born, and I'll now have to figure out where we can live in this rough time."

"I am personally selling our merch out of my house currently because I don't even have money to ship the merch back to my merch company," the guitarist added.

If you're interested in purchasing The Browning merch, email Jonny at jonnymcbee@gmail.com.

Support The Browning

https://www.thebrowningofficial.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheBrowningOfficial/

https://twitter.com/thebrowningband

https://www.instagram.com/thebrowningofficial/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4DSNcg40nf6T3eNAObq1Lo

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.