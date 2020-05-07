Sick Riffs: Learn to play the monster Drop A hook in Marishi Ten's Enemy Now

Sick Riffs #32: After featuring on a recent edition of essential guitar tracks, Marishi Ten are a band that continue to pop up on our radar. Their music's pristine production and catchy riffs point towards a bright future.

In today's episode of Sick Riffs, guitarist and singer Linda Lou joins Guitar World to show you - our loyal readers/shredders - how to play 2019 single Enemy Now. In this instance, Lou uses a Gibson SG Baritone electric guitar tuned to drop A (AEADF#B), however you can also use a 7-string or a regular electric - just watch out for any intonation issues if your guitar is set up for E standard tuning.

"Musicians may be better equipped to handle periods of isolation than anyone," opines Lou. "If there’s anything that’s keeping me sane through this experience it’s my connection to music and the time it’s giving me to create something new."

She joins the legions of musicians who have actually found themselves creating more music than before during lockdown.

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.