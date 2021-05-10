Sick Riffs: Christian Neonakis teaches you the clean alt-rock lines of My Kid Brother's Good News

Sick Riffs #142: Coronavirus restrictions are easing in many parts of the world, but we'll likely be spending quite a bit of time indoors yet. As the optimistic amongst you will note, this means loads more time to spend learning new guitar riffs.

Luckily, we've still got several episodes of Sick Riffs to throw your way, so you can keep your six-string skills sharp.

This time, My Kid Brother frontman Christian Neonakis joins us to teach you how to play Good News, from the band's 2020 self-titled EP. While relatively simple, the track is played with a clean electric guitar tone, so your phrasing is on full display. Thus, it's a prime opportunity for you to practice your feel.

Neonakis plays an Ibanez Artcore AS73 semi-hollow guitar through an Avid Eleven Rack multi-effects processor.

“It's easy to list the ways that we were negatively affected by the coronavirus (shows/tours being canceled, recording possibilities, general progress being slowed, etc.), but I think it's good to focus on the positive things,” he says. “For starters, it gave us a lot of time to write new music and experiment with our current songs.

“We've also had a lot of fun getting creative with finding different ways to reach new audiences. But one of the best things to come from this was being able to spend a lot of time with each other and grow closer as a band.”

My Kid Brother's 2020 self-titled EP is out now via Fearless Records.

