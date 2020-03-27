Sick Riffs: Zach Bedsaul teaches you the smoldering 7-string chug of 3 monster Saul tracks

Sick Riffs #3: Today, we have a lesson from Zach Bedsaul, the seven-string ESP-toting guitarist behind Iowan hard-rockers Saul, who has generously delivered tutorials for three of the band’s hits.

Bedsaul starts off with the seriously satisfying opening riff of Trial By Fire, before demonstrating the middle breakdown section, complete with leads.

His G# D# G# low tuning is further showcased in the riffs from Brother and Bolide. Plenty to keep you busy this weekend…

Bedsaul’s rig includes a Ernie Ball-strung, Bare Knuckle-loaded ESP E-II, running into a HeadRush Gigboard. He uses In Tune guitar picks.

“What we thought was going to be one of busiest times of year for us has turned into a waiting game,” says Bedsaul.

“The fans - ‘EQUALS’ - are our lifeline. So our health together is a major priority. The COVID 19 virus may have postponed a lot of events. But we are thankful for platforms like Guitar World for allowing artists to still get out there and interact.”

Happy to have you, Zach.

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.