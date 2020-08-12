Signed guitars from Tony Iommi and Robert Plant, Billy Gibbons, Carlos Santana and more highlight MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Julien’s Auctions has announced a host of artist-signed acoustic and electric guitars from the likes of Billy Gibbons, Tony Iommi, Carlos Santana, Keith Urban, Robert Plant and more to be included in the upcoming MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.

The auction is highlighted by a Gibson SG Standard ‘61 in vintage cherry signed by Robert Plant and Tony Iommi (estimate: $4,000-$6,000), a PRS limited-edition Carlos Santana Abraxas SE signed by Carlos Santana (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) and Keith Urban’s signature Junior Player guitar from the Urban Guitar Collection signed in gold marker “Keith Urban 2020” with peace sign (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions)

There’s also a Taylor Academy 12e-N acoustic guitar signed by Willie Nelson (estimate: $1,500-$2,500), a black Fender Squier Stratocaster signed by Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, Andy Fletcher, and Martin Gore (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) and a Gibson American Eagle LG-2 acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift, who added “[heart] 89” to her signature (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

Further instruments include a Fender California Coast black ukulele with yellow abstract pattern signed by Billie Eilish (estimate: $2,000-$4,000), as well as autographed guitars from Rascal Flatts, the Bee Gees and Hans Zimmer.

In addition to the guitars, other items up for bidding include Ozzy Osbourne's stage-worn ensemble of a black "Gene Meyer New York" shirt with red crystal cross and matching pants (estimate: $6,000-$8,000) and his Oliver Peoples round silver metal glasses (estimate: $3,000-$5,000), Ronnie Wood's signed lithograph "Decades 50's" (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) and a long-sleeved denim button-down shirt signed on the left pocket by Eric Clapton (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

The MusiCares Charity Relief Auction will take place September 9 in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com, with advance online bidding starting Monday, August 17th.

For more information, head to Julien’s Auctions.