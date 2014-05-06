A. Sinclair Premieres New Song, "Suit Up” —Listen

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents "Suit Up," a new song by A. Sinclair. The song is from their new album, Pretty Girls, which will be released May 20.

“At this point in my life, music just keeps me sane,” says A. Sinclair frontman Aaron Sinclair when asked about the inspiration behind the new album.

“I get inspired by the people I play music with. We’re all lifers and we all just keep going. These songs are about everyday life and trying to navigate the real world. Being creative and making music while still trying to be a sort of functioning member of society.”

Sinclair sings like he has nothing to lose and no one to impress, slurring his way through gut-wrenching lyrics about life and pain with burnt-out, deadpan indifference. Roaring guitars cut through the fog like harsh morning sunbeams during a bad hangover. Stellar musicianship brings it all together.

The former Frank Smith frontman has honed his sound as a guitarist and drummer for countless bands since he got his start playing dive bars in Boston before relocating to his current hometown of Austin, Texas. His band’s last album was a turning point for Sinclair, earning him some much-deserved attention from outlets like Paste, Magnet and MTV Hive.

“I’ve been wanting to make music that slaps you in the face, whether it is big and loud or soft and quiet. It doesn’t matter,” Sinclair says. “If I can creep anybody out, that’s cool too.”

For more about A. Sinclair, visit asinclairmusic.com.