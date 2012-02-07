Singer Oni Logan Returns to Lynch Mob

Remember back in late July when GuitarWorld.com published a story with the headline, "Lynch Mob Vocalist Oni Logan Quits Tour Hours Before Opening Night"?

Well, he's back.

Logan has returned to Lynch Mob, and the news comes only weeks after George Lynch announced that Swedish singer Jesse Forte had been hired to fill the spot.

The news of Logan’s return was confirmed via an update from another Lynch band, Tooth and Nail, which features Lynch's former Dokken buddies Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown, plus Brian Tichy.

Said the update: “There will be lots of George Lynch music out this year. New Lynch Mob with Oni, and the long-awaited reunion of Jeff Pilson, Mick Brown and El Lyncho! Throw in a multi-talented Brian Tichy and you have Tooth and Nail!”