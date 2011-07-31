Lynch Mob Vocalist Oni Logan Quits Tour Hours Before Opening Night

The re-formed Lynch Mob, featuring guitarist George Lynch, was set to begin their summer U.S. tour this past Friday, July 29, in Houston, Texas. But the band showed up without singer Oni Logan, who quit the tour before the band boarded the plane that morning.

Chaz West of Bonham has been named as Logan's replacement.

Here's the official band statement:

“Oni let the band and our fans down. He quit the band at 5:30 am before our 7:30 am scheduled flight. He left us high and dry and did not fulfill his commitment. We are saddened and disappointed but as a band, we are committed to honoring our obligations.”

Lynch also said he'll emulate the vocals with his guitar, if necessary.

The new Lynch Mob lineup is Lynch on guitar, West on lead vocals, Robbie Crane (Ratt) on bass/vocals and Scott Coogan on drums/vocals.

Lynch released his new solo album, Kill All Control, on July 19 through Rocket Science Inc. Check out our recent interview with Lynch.

LYNCH MOB Tour Dates