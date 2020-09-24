Sire collaborates with Larry Carlton on its first-ever electric guitars

Sire - manufacturer of value-for-money acoustic guitars and basses - has teamed up with American guitarist Larry Carlton to release its first-ever electric guitars: the Larry Carlton H7, L7, and S7.

The models adopt three of the most popular electric guitar outlines, with prices ranging from $599 to $699. Here's the lowdown…

Larry Carlton H7

(Image credit: Sire)

The Larry Carlton H7 is modeled on a 335-style shape, and available in Cherry Sunburst, Vintage Sunburst or Red.

It comes fitted with two Larry Carlton Vintage humbucking pickups, which can be controlled via the guitar's two volume knobs, two tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

The model also features a maple body with a flame maple top, and a C-shaped mahogany neck with an ebony fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets.

Larry Carlton L7

(Image credit: Sire)

The Larry Carlton L7 is an LP-style electric boasting a mahogany body, hard maple top and a flamed veneer.

As with the H7, this guitar features a C-shaped mahogany neck with an ebony fingerboard. Finishes available with the L7 are Trans Blue, Tobacco Sunburst and Gold Top.

Electronics come by way of a pair of Larry Carlton Modern humbuckers, which can be controlled using the two volume knobs, two tone knobs and three-way selector switch.

Larry Carlton S7

(Image credit: Sire)

The S7 is an S-style electric featuring an alder body and a roasted hard maple neck and with a matching maple fretboard, and is available in Arctic White, Tobacco Sunburst Sherwood Green finishes.

It features an HSS configuration and is fitted with a set of Sire Super-ST pickups. Controls include single volume and tone knobs. Hardware includes a Sire modern tremolo bridge and Sire locking tuners.

There's also a second variant to the S7 - the S7 FM - which comes finished in either Trans Black, Trans Blue or Natural.

The H7 and L7 are available for pre-order now at $699 and $599, respectively, and the S7 sells for either $599 or $659 depending on the finish chosen.

For more information, head to Sire.