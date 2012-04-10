Six Feet Under Streaming New Song, "Formaldehyde"

Tampa, Florida's Six Feet Under have just premiered a brand-new song called "Formaldehyde" via Metal Blade's Soundcloud page, and you can now stream the track below.

It's safe to say SFU's lineup is new and improved, as the new track marks the recording debut of former Chimaira guitarist Rob Arnold, bassist Jeff Hughell and drummer extraordinaire Kevin Talley.

"Formaldehyde" is the band's first single off their upcoming new album, Undead, which is due out May 22. The band also will be embarking on a tour with Dying Fetus and Revocaiton in June.