Skeletonwitch Premiere New Song, "This Horrifying Force (the Desire to Kill)"

Part of the excellent batch of young bands who excel at updating the classic thrash metal blueprint for modern times, Ohio's Skeletonwitch will release their new album, Forever Abomination, on October 11 via Prosthetic Records.

Too long of a wait for you? You can now stream a brand new song, titled "This Horrifying Face (the Desire to Kill)," over at Revolver's website.

On the inspiration behind the song, vocalist Chance Garnette had this to say: "In the past, I’ve written songs about the desire to kill and the act of killing, etc. You know, 'Evil dude coming to get you.' With this, I wanted to go a layer beneath that and focus on the 'thing' that makes a person cross the line, go nuts, and therefore desire nothing but human blood."