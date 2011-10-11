Skinny Puppy Streaming New Song, "Village"

Industrial pioneers Skinny Puppy are currently streaming a brand-new song, "Village," over at Revolver's website. You can check it out here.

The band will release their 11th studio album, hanDover, on October 25 via SPV/Synthetic Symphony.

On the potential theme of the new album, Puppy's Ogre had this to say: "It’s definitely the overarching feel of ‘bend over and take it.' I recently listened to the record and it’s making even more sense to me. We’re certainly experiencing the rape of mankind as the world’s economies slide even further and the inability of people to look around them and see what’s going on. You’re starting to see a neo-feudalistic empire on the rise. People are getting so pissed off, they’re turning on each other."