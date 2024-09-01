“I gave him 35 bucks for the guitar, bought a six-pack of Bud, went down to the studios and they played me the song. Recorded it in one take”: Skunk Baxter on how he recorded his classic Hot Stuff solo on a cheap guitar he bought right before the session

Baxter reveals he very nearly didn't do the Donna Summer session – and how the producer's willingness to experiment clinched the deal

Left-Jeff &#039;Skunk&#039; Baxter of The Doobie Brothers performing on stage at Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan, February 1979. He is playing a Burns guitar; Right-Disco diva Donna Summer, November 1978.
(Image credit: Left-Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images; Right-Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

The blazing guitar solo on Donna Summer's Hot Stuff signified a new direction for the disco star – one that was more rock-oriented, allowing the Queen of Disco to successfully dip into new genres. However, that solo almost didn't happen, as ex-Doobie Brother and Steely Dan guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter nearly missed the call.

“My assistant said, ‘Oh, I forgot to tell you. This guy, Giorgio Moroder [esteemed Italian producer credited with pioneering Euro disco], called.’ I said, ‘What kind of music is it?’ ‘He said it's disco,’” Baxter tells Vertex Effects.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.