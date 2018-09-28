Slash and Gibson Unveil Limited Edition "Brazilian Dream" Les Paul

Slash and Gibson Guitars have announced their newest collaboration, the Slash Signed 1958 Les Paul Standard “Brazilian Dream.” The Limited edition instrument is based on the guitarist’s favorite historic specifications and appointments, with an added feature—a genuine solid Brazilian Rosewood fingerboard.

The inclusion of this highly coveted species of rosewood, which has not been widely available for over 50 years, helps to make the Brazilian Dream both an accurate replica of a golden-era Les Paul and a timeless collectible.

Each Brazilian Dream is hand-signed and -numbered by Slash, and includes an exclusive green-lined Lifton lacquered case and a variety of Slash collateral items. The run of guitars is limited to just 150 instruments.

Explains Slash in the accompanying video: “I’ve been working with Gibson for a lot of years now and I’ve started to really sort of focus on Tobacco Sunburst ‘58s.” He continues, “Different necks actually do sound different. The surface of the neck, what the wood is can really affect the way guitar sounds. The reason why Brazilian Rosewood was so popular is it just has a certain sound to it that’s really nice. It’s something you don’t get that easily. I can tell you that much.

“The addition of the Brazilian Rosewood just takes it over the top. It’s a really amazing sounding guitar."

Specs for the Slash Signed 1958 Les Paul Standard “Brazilian Dream” are below. For more information on the guitar, which has a list price of $12,999.00, go to Gibson.com.

Slash Signed 1958 Les Paul Standard “Brazilian Dream” Specs:

Body:

Body Style Les Paul

Back Lightweight Solid Mahogany

Top 2 Piece Plain Maple Top, Hide Glue Fit

Binding Single-ply Royalite

Neck:

Neck Solid Mahogany, Long Tenon, Hide Glue Fit

Neck profile Replica ‘58 C-shape Profile

Nut width 1.687”, 42.85mm

Fingerboard Solid Brazilian Rosewood, Hide Glue Fit

Scale length 24.75”, 62.865cm

Number of frets 22

Nut Nylon

Inlay Cellulose Nitrate Trapezoid

Binding Single-ply Royalite, Rolled

Hardware:

Bridge ABR-1 (Unwired)

Tailpiece Lightweight Aluminum Stopbar

Knobs Black Butyrate Top Hats

Tuners Kluson Deluxe Single Band

Plating Nickel

Electronics:

Neck pickup Custombucker (Alnico III) - Double Black

Bridge pickup Custombucker (Alnico III) - Double Black

Controls 2 500K CTS Volume Pots, 2 500K CTS Tone Pots,

Hand-Wired Harness with Bumblebee Capacitors,

Switchcraft Toggle Switch

Finish/Case:

Finishes available: Dark Burst VOS

Case: Custom Slash Lacquered Lifton™ Case

Quantity available: 150