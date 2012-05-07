Slash Announces 2012 Summer Tour Dates with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

More news from the world of Slash this morning. The former Guns N' Roses guitarist has announced his full summer touring schedule, which will see Slash joined by vocalist Myles Kennedy and backing band The Conspirators for a run of headlining shows and festival appearances.
The tour comes in support of his latest solo album, Apocalyptic Love, which is due out May 22 via Slash's own Dik Hayd International.
The band will also perform on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on the eve of the album's release, May 21.
Also in the news today are the new MXR Slash Octave Fuzz and Slash Cry Baby Classic from Dunlop, which will be available just in time for the release of Slash's new album. You can read more here.
Slash 2012 Tour Dates
Mon5/7Orlando, FLHard Rock Live
Wed5/9Jacksonville, FLFlorida Theatre
Thu5/10Biloxi, MS Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live
ROCKFEST:
Sat5/12Kansas City, MOLiberty Memorial Park
Lazerfest:
Sun5/13Boone, IACentral Iowa Expo
Headline Shows:
Mon5/14Minneapolis, MNThe Brick
Wed5/16Madison, WIOrpheum Theater
Thu5/17Grand Rapids, MIOrbit Room
Rock on the Range:
Sat5/19Columbus, OHCrew Stadium
93.3 WMMR’s MMR*B*Q* 2012:
Sun5/20Camden, NJSusquehanna Bank Center
Album Release Show
Tue5/22New York, NYIrving Plaza
Rocklahoma:
Fri5/25Pryor, OKFever Music Festival Grounds
Headline Show:
Sat5/26Albuquerque, NMRoute 66 Casino
Thu7/12Portland, ORRoseland Theater
Fri7/13Seattle, WAParamount Theatre
Sat7/14Vancouver, BCQueen Elizabeth Theatre
Mon7/16Edmonton, ABNothern Alberta Jubilee
Tue7/17Calgary, ABSouthern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Fri7/20Saskatoon, SKTCU Place
Sat7/21Winnipeg, MBBurton Cummings Theatre
Mon7/23Thunder Bay, ONThunder Bay Community Auditorium
Wed7/25Belleville, ONEmpire Square Live
Thu7/26London, ONHarris Park
Fri7/27Montreal, QCOlympia Theater
Sun7/29Quebec City, QCSalle Albert Rosseau
Mon7/30Moncton, New BrunswickCentre-Casino Moncton
Tue7/31Halifax, NSCunard Events Centre
Thu8/2Boston, MAHouse of Blues
Fri8/3Montclair, NJWellmont Theatre
Sat8/4Huntington, NYThe Paramount