Slash Announces 2012 Summer Tour Dates with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

More news from the world of Slash this morning. The former Guns N' Roses guitarist has announced his full summer touring schedule, which will see Slash joined by vocalist Myles Kennedy and backing band The Conspirators for a run of headlining shows and festival appearances.

The tour comes in support of his latest solo album, Apocalyptic Love, which is due out May 22 via Slash's own Dik Hayd International.

The band will also perform on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on the eve of the album's release, May 21.

Also in the news today are the new MXR Slash Octave Fuzz and Slash Cry Baby Classic from Dunlop, which will be available just in time for the release of Slash's new album. You can read more here.

Slash 2012 Tour Dates

Mon5/7Orlando, FLHard Rock Live

Wed5/9Jacksonville, FLFlorida Theatre

Thu5/10Biloxi, MS Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

ROCKFEST:

Sat5/12Kansas City, MOLiberty Memorial Park

Lazerfest:

Sun5/13Boone, IACentral Iowa Expo

Headline Shows:

Mon5/14Minneapolis, MNThe Brick

Wed5/16Madison, WIOrpheum Theater

Thu5/17Grand Rapids, MIOrbit Room

Rock on the Range:

Sat5/19Columbus, OHCrew Stadium

93.3 WMMR’s MMR*B*Q* 2012:

Sun5/20Camden, NJSusquehanna Bank Center

Album Release Show

Tue5/22New York, NYIrving Plaza

Rocklahoma:

Fri5/25Pryor, OKFever Music Festival Grounds

Headline Show:

Sat5/26Albuquerque, NMRoute 66 Casino

Thu7/12Portland, ORRoseland Theater

Fri7/13Seattle, WAParamount Theatre

Sat7/14Vancouver, BCQueen Elizabeth Theatre

Mon7/16Edmonton, ABNothern Alberta Jubilee

Tue7/17Calgary, ABSouthern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Fri7/20Saskatoon, SKTCU Place

Sat7/21Winnipeg, MBBurton Cummings Theatre

Mon7/23Thunder Bay, ONThunder Bay Community Auditorium

Wed7/25Belleville, ONEmpire Square Live

Thu7/26London, ONHarris Park

Fri7/27Montreal, QCOlympia Theater

Sun7/29Quebec City, QCSalle Albert Rosseau

Mon7/30Moncton, New BrunswickCentre-Casino Moncton

Tue7/31Halifax, NSCunard Events Centre

Thu8/2Boston, MAHouse of Blues

Fri8/3Montclair, NJWellmont Theatre

Sat8/4Huntington, NYThe Paramount